India's Economic Survey 2025-26 urges minimum pay for gig workers
India's Economic Survey 2025-26 is shining a light on gig workers, urging the government to set minimum pay per task or hour.
Turns out, a lot of gig workers make less than ₹15,000 a month, way below what traditional jobs offer.
The survey also called for upgrades to working conditions so these jobs aren't just flexible, but actually fair.
Survey flags algorithm bias, training shortfalls
The survey flagged how platform algorithms decide who gets work and how much they're paid, which can lead to bias and burnout.
It suggested making these systems more transparent and competitive.
Another big issue? Many gig workers don't have access to proper tools or training.
The survey recommends platforms pitch in for equipment and skill-building so workers can move up faster.
Gig workforce hits 12 million workers
India's gig workforce grew by 55% from FY21 to FY25, hitting 12 million people, more than 2% of all workers.
With this segment expected to keep booming through 2029-30, reforms now could mean fairer pay and better opportunities for millions chasing flexible work.