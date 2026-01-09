India's economy faces warning signs, says ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian

Subramanian questions whether the government's optimistic numbers reflect reality. He highlights three big threats: possible 50% US tariffs on Indian goods (because of Russian oil deals), Chinese exports flooding Indian markets, and public finances getting squeezed after GST cuts. Plus, a low GDP deflator and slowing activity hint at deeper challenges.

What does he suggest?

He urges policymakers to stay flexible—especially with the rupee.

Subramanian says letting the currency weaken a bit could help Indian exporters since there isn't much room for more government spending.

Even though the rupee dropped about 5% last year, he feels the RBI is still too focused on controlling its ups and downs instead of letting it adjust naturally.