India's economy growing fastest among major countries, says Nitin Paranjpe
India's economy is growing faster than any other major country right now, according to Hindustan Unilever (HUL) non-executive chairman Nitin Paranjpe.
Speaking at HUL's annual meeting, he credited this momentum to India's young population, strong digital infrastructure, and government policies that encourage growth.
Paranjpe said these factors will keep pushing India forward, even when the global economy gets rocky.
HUL targets digital, premium, rural markets
Paranjpe also pointed out how shopping habits in India are changing fast, with e-commerce and quick delivery services on the rise.
HUL plans to stay ahead by focusing on innovation and premium products, investing in digital channels, and reaching more rural customers, especially as incomes rise and inflation cools down.
The company wants to tap into these shifts so it can grow alongside a rapidly changing India.