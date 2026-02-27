India's economy grows 7.6% in Q3 FY26 Business Feb 27, 2026

India's economy just clocked a 7.6% growth rate for Q3 FY26—a figure lower than SBI's projection of about 8-8.1% but higher than ICRA's projection of 7.2%.

This new number comes from an updated way of measuring, using things like GST data and vehicle registrations to better capture the real picture, including the informal and digital sectors.