India's economy grows 7.6% in Q3 FY26
India's economy just clocked a 7.6% growth rate for Q3 FY26—a figure lower than SBI's projection of about 8-8.1% but higher than ICRA's projection of 7.2%.
This new number comes from an updated way of measuring, using things like GST data and vehicle registrations to better capture the real picture, including the informal and digital sectors.
Domestic consumption drives growth
Domestic consumption — both rural and urban — supported growth, rural areas are seeing stronger farm and non-farm activity, while cities got a bump after the festive season thanks to government stimulus.
Industries are also buzzing, with their value added hitting a six-quarter high.
Bright outlook ahead
The outlook stays bright: growth is expected to remain strong—even as global growth lags behind.
Plus, this new way of measuring helps India compare better with other big economies and could strengthen its spot as the world's fourth-largest economy.