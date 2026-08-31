India's economy grows 7.8% in April-June FY27, beating forecasts
India's economy just clocked a solid 7.8% growth in the first quarter of FY27 (April-June 2026), outpacing both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and analysts' predictions.
That's up from last year's 6.9%, thanks to people spending more, exports rising, and the government investing big, even with hurdles like expensive oil and global tensions.
Car sales industrial output services rise
Car sales shot up by 25.6%, showing people aren't shying away from buying big-ticket items.
Factories picked up pace too, with industrial output growing by 5.7%.
The government boosted its capital expenditure by 18.6%, and the services sector stayed strong: services exports jumped 13.1%.
Economists warn costs and oil risks
Economists are a bit cautious about the next few months; rising costs for businesses and pricey oil could slow things down ahead.