India's economy grows 7.8% in Q1 FY27, nominal GDP 10.3%
Business
India's economy grew by 7.8% between April and June this year, outpacing the RBI's forecast of 7%.
The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation says nominal GDP in Q1 of FY 2026-27 is estimated to have grown by 10.3%, showing the country's strong economic momentum.
Nirmala Sitharaman credits reforms, GVA 8.2%
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman credits government reforms and smart management for these results, while also giving a shout-out to everyday Indians for their hard work.
Plus, real gross value added (GVA) rose by 8.2%.