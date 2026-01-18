India's economy is powering global growth, says WEF
India is set to make up about 20% of global economic growth in 2026, according to World Economic Forum President Borge Brende.
He credits this surge to rapid economic reforms under Prime Minister Modi, calling India the fastest-growing major economy right now.
Trade talks, tech, and global challenges in focus
Brende also suggested a trade deal between India and the US could give both countries—and the world—a boost.
At the Davos meeting, leaders discussed tricky geopolitical issues like Ukraine and Greenland, while Brende separately spoke about how AI could speed up breakthroughs in medicine.
The WEF's latest report warns that geoeconomic confrontation is the top near-term risk and about half of respondents expect turbulence in 2026-28.