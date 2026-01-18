India's economy is powering global growth, says WEF

Trade talks, tech, and global challenges in focus

Brende also suggested a trade deal between India and the US could give both countries—and the world—a boost.

At the Davos meeting, leaders discussed tricky geopolitical issues like Ukraine and Greenland, while Brende separately spoke about how AI could speed up breakthroughs in medicine.

The WEF's latest report warns that geoeconomic confrontation is the top near-term risk and about half of respondents expect turbulence in 2026-28.