India's economy set for 6.9% growth in FY27, says India Ratings Business Jan 06, 2026

India's economy is expected to keep up its strong run next year, with India Ratings & Research projecting a 6.9% GDP growth and inflation at a comfortable 3.8%.

The inflation forecast is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target, and puts the country on track to stay the world's fastest-growing major economy.