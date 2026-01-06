India's economy set for 6.9% growth in FY27, says India Ratings
India's economy is expected to keep up its strong run next year, with India Ratings & Research projecting a 6.9% GDP growth and inflation at a comfortable 3.8%.
The inflation forecast is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target, and puts the country on track to stay the world's fastest-growing major economy.
What's fueling this momentum?
Growth is being powered by people spending more—thanks to better farm output, rising rural wages, and recent GST cuts making things cheaper.
Investment is also picking up, as government spending on big projects rises.
In fact, India beat expectations last year too: GDP jumped 8% in the first half of FY26, outpacing RBI's forecast.
How does this stack up globally?
Big names like Goldman Sachs and IMF agree—India could see around 6.7% growth in 2026, way ahead of the global average of 2.9%.
So if you're wondering where economic action is happening right now, all eyes are on India.