India's economy solid early 2026, oil price rise adds pressure
India's economy was looking solid through early 2026, thanks to strong local demand and big pushes in infrastructure.
Sectors like manufacturing and services kept growing, with steady car sales and lots of digital payments showing people are still spending.
But now, rising tensions in West Asia and higher crude oil prices are starting to make things trickier.
Indian government monitoring signs of slowdown
Recent data hints at a slight slowdown: there is less e-way bill activity and softer business growth numbers.
Import-heavy industries are feeling the pinch from pricier logistics.
On top of that, food prices are climbing, raising concerns about inflation if oil stays expensive.
The government says it will keep a close eye on things and step in if needed to balance growth with keeping prices under control.