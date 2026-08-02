India's electricity regulator proposes transmission fee waivers for delayed renewables
India's electricity regulator is proposing fresh rules to give transmission fee waivers to renewable energy projects (such as solar and wind) and battery storage systems set up alongside them, if they got delayed because there was not enough infrastructure.
If these projects lock in power sale agreements for at least seven years by December 31, 2026, they can skip paying those fees.
Proposal keeps waivers past July 2025
This move is a big shift from the earlier policy that was set to end fee waivers for new renewables after July 2025.
Now, even if a project misses its original deadline due to infrastructure issues, it still gets the waiver.
Battery storage systems built alongside renewables are also included.
The goal? Make it easier for clean energy projects to get back on track and speed up India's push toward sustainable power.