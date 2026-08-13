India's electronics exports hit ₹4.24L/cr with 11-fold growth over decade

The industry isn't just about numbers: nearly 30% of its workforce are now women, a big step for gender equality.

India has also become the world's second-largest mobile phone maker, with production rising from ₹18,000 crore in 2014-15 to ₹6.27 lakh crore in FY 2025-26.

Mobile phone exports shot up by 165 times, creating around 12 lakh jobs, with women accounting for nearly 70% of the workforce in mobile manufacturing!

Plus, digital connectivity is booming: internet subscribers crossed 109.2 crore by March 2026, and cheap data means more people everywhere can get online, with both 5G and 4G networks reaching almost every corner of the country.