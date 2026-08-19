India's electronics manufacturing hits $116B in fiscal 2026, exports $48B
India's electronics manufacturing has soared past $116 billion in fiscal 2026, with exports jumping to $48 billion, an 11-fold increase over the last decade.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw credits this massive growth to the Make in India push, which has turned the country into a major player in global electronics.
Mobile phones now top India's exports
A decade ago, mobile phones weren't even on India's top 100 export list; now they're number one, thanks to large-scale assembly and a growing demand for components.
The government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme has already sparked ₹69,000 crore in investments and is expected to create nearly 75,000 direct jobs.
India is also ramping up advanced manufacturing (think printed circuit boards and antennas) with local components now shipping worldwide.