India's electronics output nearly sevenfold to ₹13.11L/cr since 2014

Mobile phones led the charge, with production jumping from ₹18,000 crore to a massive ₹6.27 lakh crore and exports soaring 165 times.

Thanks to initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the sector created about 25 lakh jobs (one-half just in mobile manufacturing), with lots of opportunities for women too.

Major export destinations include the US UAE, and China, helped along by government schemes like PLI and Semicon 2.0 that keep the momentum going.