India's EMS market to exceed $150 billion by fiscal 2030
India's electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market is expected to skyrocket past $150 billion by fiscal 2030, a big jump from $40 billion to $45 billion in 2025.
This surge comes thanks to strong local demand, government incentives, and companies looking beyond China.
But while India shines at assembling consumer electronics, it still has a lot of catching up to do in areas like design and making key components.
KPMG urges India develop design skills
Right now, India's EMS industry relies heavily on imported parts (up to 95%), which limits how much value stays local.
The KPMG report says it's time for a shift: instead of just building more factories, the focus should be on developing skills like engineering and design right here at home.
There are promising opportunities in sectors like automotive and aerospace that need precise tech and certification depth.
Even with nearly $20 billion in policy support, India only makes up about 5% to 6% of global EMS output—so teamwork between policymakers, manufacturers, and OEMs will be key for real progress.