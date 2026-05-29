India's engineering exports reach $10.35 billion in April 2026 Business May 29, 2026

India's engineering exports hit $10.35 billion in April 2026, up 8.8% from last year, according to the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC).

These goods made up nearly a quarter of all merchandise exports for the month.

The boost mostly came from strong demand in North America and the European Union (EU), even though shipments to some Asian and Middle Eastern countries dropped due to ongoing regional issues.