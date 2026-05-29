India's engineering exports reach $10.35 billion in April 2026
India's engineering exports hit $10.35 billion in April 2026, up 8.8% from last year, according to the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC).
These goods made up nearly a quarter of all merchandise exports for the month.
The boost mostly came from strong demand in North America and the European Union (EU), even though shipments to some Asian and Middle Eastern countries dropped due to ongoing regional issues.
India exports to China surge 82%
Exports to North America grew by 7.1%, while the EU saw a bigger jump at 13%. China stood out with an impressive 82% surge, reaching $301 million.
Sectors like aluminum (up 38%), copper (up 80%), electric machinery, and auto parts led the way. Plus, most engineering product categories showed growth overall.
India exports to Oman pick up
Exports to Oman also picked up speed thanks to the upcoming India-Oman trade agreement (CEPA), set to kick in on June 1, which is expected to make trading between both countries even smoother.