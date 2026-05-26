India's ER&D pivots to physical AI enabled by generative AI Business May 26, 2026

India's engineering R&D scene is getting a major upgrade: companies are now focusing on "physical AI," basically, bringing smart tech into real-world stuff like factories, cars, health care devices, and infrastructure.

Thanks to generative AI speeding up software development and changing pricing models, the industry sees fresh opportunities.

Mritunjay Kumar Singh of L&T Technology Services calls this shift a big thing, saying AI will be embedded in day-to-day functions and that it could open up a revenue stream which we have not experienced.