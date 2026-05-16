India's ethanol capacity reaches 2,000 cr liters as demand lags Business May 16, 2026

India has ramped up its ethanol capacity to 2,000 crore liters as of May 2026, with plans to add another 400 crore liters by FY2027.

But here's the catch: actual demand is much lower, with only about 1,100 crore liters needed for fuel blending (E20) and another 300 to 350 crore liters for other uses.