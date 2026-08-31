India's ex-mill sugar prices fall nearly 30%, retailers hold rates

Ex-mill sugar prices just fell nearly 30%, from ₹67 per kg to ₹47 per kg on Monday, thanks to government moves to boost supply.

But if you've checked your local shop, retail prices are still stuck at around ₹64.23 per kg.

That's because retailers who bought stock at earlier, higher rates are unwilling to sell at a loss and will keep pricing existing inventory at the older rate until it is exhausted.