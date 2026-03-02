India's exports hit record high in January
Business
Cumulative exports reached US$720.76 billion from April 2025 to January 2026, up 6% from last year.
Services like IT and consulting led the charge with over $354 billion, while goods like electronics, pharma, textiles, and cars also saw solid growth.
Engineering goods had an especially strong month in January.
Non-petroleum exports jump
Non-petroleum exports jumped nearly 5%, showing India isn't just relying on oil anymore.
The government's big push: signing nine Free Trade Agreements in three years with 38 countries—opening doors to markets covering most of the world's GDP.
India is betting big on global trade despite all the uncertainty out there.