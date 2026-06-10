India's exports reach record $863 billion in fiscal year 2025-26
Business
India hit an all-time high with $863 billion in exports for fiscal year 2025-26, almost doubling what it was in FY 2014-15.
Both goods and services played a big part, with merchandise exports reaching $442 billion and services jumping to $421 billion.
Even non-petroleum exports saw solid gains, showing India's export game is getting more diverse.
India trade deals, states boost exports
Major trade agreements like the India-EFTA TEPA and India-EU FTA have opened doors by cutting tariffs and boosting investment.
States like Punjab and Haryana are stepping up too, especially in agriculture, textiles, engineering, and pharmaceuticals, so expect even more export action ahead.