India's exports reach record $863 billion in fiscal year 2025-26 Business Jun 10, 2026

India hit an all-time high with $863 billion in exports for fiscal year 2025-26, almost doubling what it was in FY 2014-15.

Both goods and services played a big part, with merchandise exports reaching $442 billion and services jumping to $421 billion.

Even non-petroleum exports saw solid gains, showing India's export game is getting more diverse.