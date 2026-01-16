India's exports rise 4.33% to $634 billion despite US tariffs

What's driving the numbers?

China, UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Spain led the way as top markets for Indian goods in December.

Pharma, electronics, and marine products were big winners for merchandise exports (US$ 38.51 billion in December 2025 versus US$ 37.80 billion in December 2024, a year-on-year increase of about 1.8-1.9%), while services exports in December were estimated at US$ 35.50 billion, down from US$ 36.97 billion in December 2024.