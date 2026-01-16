India's exports take a hit as US tariffs bite
India's exports slowed down in December 2025, growing just 1.87% to $38.5 billion—quite a drop after last month's big surge.
Sales to the US slipped by nearly 2%; reports link that decline in part to hefty tariffs (up to 50%) imposed in August 2025, which have made it tougher for Indian goods to compete there.
Still, over the past nine months, export growth stayed positive at 2.44%.
Why should you care?
Rising imports and a bigger trade deficit (now at $25 billion) mean India is spending more than it's earning from global trade.
While sectors like engineering and electronics are keeping things afloat, officials are banking on new markets and incentives to push total exports past $850 billion this year.
So even with bumps in the road, India's aiming high on the world stage.