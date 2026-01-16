India's exports take a hit as US tariffs bite Business Jan 16, 2026

India's exports slowed down in December 2025, growing just 1.87% to $38.5 billion—quite a drop after last month's big surge.

Sales to the US slipped by nearly 2%; reports link that decline in part to hefty tariffs (up to 50%) imposed in August 2025, which have made it tougher for Indian goods to compete there.

Still, over the past nine months, export growth stayed positive at 2.44%.