India's exports to Gulf fall 57.6% in March 2026

Petroleum, iron and steel exports slump

Petroleum products fell by nearly two-thirds, and iron and steel exports shrank by a huge 90%.

Everyday items like auto parts, plastic raw materials, and electric machinery also saw big drops, some over 70%.

Even food staples weren't spared: rice and veggies slipped a bit, while spices lost almost half their value and marine products tumbled nearly 68%.

Discretionary buys like gold jewelry and cashews took some of the biggest hits, with exports dropping over 70%.