India's exports to US are steady, 1-fifth of export earnings
India's exports to the US are holding steady, making up about one in every five dollars India earns from exports this year.
Even though tariffs on Indian goods bounced from a high of 50% during the Trump administration, down to 18% in February this year, and now sit at 10%, trade has not really slowed.
The US is still India's top customer.
India diversifies exports, US reliance persists
To avoid putting all its eggs in one basket, India has been signing new deals with places like the UK the E.U. and New Zealand, on top of agreements with Australia and the U.A.E.
Plus, India has added around 500 new export products (think electronics, engineering and marine products), but experts say it will take time before these moves really shift things away from heavy US dependence.
For now, smaller markets like Tanzania or Vietnam are growing but still cannot match what the US brings to the table.