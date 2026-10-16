India's exports to US rise 11.1% to $50.81bn H1 FY27
Business
India's exports to the US rose 11.1% to $50.81 billion between April and September 2026, while imports from the US increased nearly 26% to $32.33 billion.
This keeps the US firmly as India's top export partner for the first half of fiscal 2027.
China remains India's top supplier $80.35bn
Globally, India saw mixed trade changes: exports to China grew sharply, but shipments to the U.A.E. and Netherlands dropped.
On the import side, China remained India's biggest supplier at $80.35 billion, with Russian imports also climbing.
Engineering goods led India's export list, while petroleum and electronics also increased, and gold imports actually fell by more than a quarter, showing how demand is shifting this year.