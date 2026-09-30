India's fertilizer subsidy to cross ₹3L/cr this fiscal year
India's fertilizer subsidy is likely to cross ₹3 lakh crore this fiscal year, thanks to a sharp jump in global prices.
Urea and DAP subsidies have soared, up by 106% and 61% since February 28, 2026.
Even with these increases, the government is urging states not to let farmers overuse fertilizers, hoping to keep costs from spiraling further.
India's high stocks, rising input costs
Fertilizer stocks are high at 14.546 million metric tons, but officials warn against getting too comfortable.
Global shortages of sulfur and phosphoric acid have pushed input prices higher, while gas needed for urea production has risen sharply due to supply issues.
The government is pushing for smarter, more balanced fertilizer use, not just for the budget, but also for sustainable farming and preventing diversion to non-farming use.