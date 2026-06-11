India's finance ministry drops customs duties on nuclear equipment imports
Business
Big news for India's nuclear energy scene: the government has decided to drop customs duties on certain nuclear power equipment imported between April 2019 and January 2026.
This move, announced by the finance ministry, means importers won't have to pay extra for eligible shipments during this period.
It's a relief for importers and regularizes past shipments used in nuclear power projects.
Exemption limited to nuclear power equipment
Just to be clear, this exemption is only for equipment used in generating nuclear power.
By wiping out past tax liabilities, the policy gives a confidence boost to everyone involved in the sector and helps keep certainty for eligible importers and past shipments used in nuclear power projects.