India's Finance Ministry flags monsoon, El Nino and global tensions Business Jun 30, 2026

India's Finance Ministry just pointed out three big risks for the economy in its June 2026 review: patchy monsoon rains, possible El Nino weather changes, and ongoing global tensions.

Even with these challenges, the report says India's economy is holding up well after the 2025-26 fiscal year's strong growth, though things like fuel use and air travel are showing some slowdown.