India's Finance Ministry flags monsoon, El Nino and global tensions
Business
India's Finance Ministry just pointed out three big risks for the economy in its June 2026 review: patchy monsoon rains, possible El Nino weather changes, and ongoing global tensions.
Even with these challenges, the report says India's economy is holding up well after the 2025-26 fiscal year's strong growth, though things like fuel use and air travel are showing some slowdown.
India's inflation easing, exports steady
Good news: inflation looks set to cool down thanks to cheaper oil and lower input costs worldwide.
Exports are staying strong, foreign investment keeps flowing in, and the government's using buffer stocks and policy tweaks to keep things steady.
Global trade isn't fully back to normal yet, but India's efforts are helping keep the economy on track.