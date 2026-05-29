India's finance ministry launches PSB Alliance portal for unclaimed assets

Portal merges multiple asset search tools

The portal (unclaimedassetsportal.in) was unveiled by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and brings together multiple search tools in one place.

It's an upgrade from the "Your Money, Your Right" campaign and is designed to reconnect people with their rightful assets quickly and easily.

The finance ministry says it's all about making the system more citizen-friendly and boosting public trust, so your lost money finds its way back to you.