India's finance ministry launches PSB Alliance portal for unclaimed assets
India's finance ministry has launched a new portal to help you track down any unclaimed financial assets: think forgotten bank deposits, insurance claims, shares, dividends, or mutual funds.
Built with PSB Alliance, this site aims to make things more transparent and accessible for everyone while pushing forward the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision for financial inclusion.
Portal merges multiple asset search tools
The portal (unclaimedassetsportal.in) was unveiled by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and brings together multiple search tools in one place.
It's an upgrade from the "Your Money, Your Right" campaign and is designed to reconnect people with their rightful assets quickly and easily.
The finance ministry says it's all about making the system more citizen-friendly and boosting public trust, so your lost money finds its way back to you.