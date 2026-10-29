India's Finance Ministry projects 7.35% Q2 FY27 GDP growth

Big names like the IMF and World Bank are upbeat about India's future; the IMF now expects 7% growth for fiscal 2027, but there's a catch.

The ongoing West Asia crisis is pushing up global prices, so the ministry has bumped up its inflation forecast for 2026 from 3.7% to 4.7%.

Higher inflation could mean tighter monetary policy and less spending power for everyone, which might slow down demand and, in turn, global trade.