India's fintech funding rises 42% to $2B despite fewer deals

India's fintech scene just pulled in $2 billion in the first half of 2026, a 42% jump from H1 2025 (the year-ago period).

But here's the twist: while the cash flow is up, deal numbers actually dropped from 186 to 106, showing investors are backing fewer but bigger bets.

Most of this money went to late-stage startups like CRED (which raised a massive $900 million), KreditBee, and Weaver, while seed and early-stage funding took a hit.