India's fintech funding rises 42% to $2B despite fewer deals
India's fintech scene just pulled in $2 billion in the first half of 2026, a 42% jump from H1 2025 (the year-ago period).
But here's the twist: while the cash flow is up, deal numbers actually dropped from 186 to 106, showing investors are backing fewer but bigger bets.
Most of this money went to late-stage startups like CRED (which raised a massive $900 million), KreditBee, and Weaver, while seed and early-stage funding took a hit.
Bengaluru secures $1.4B in fintech
Bengaluru absolutely dominated with $1.4 billion, snagging about 70% of all fintech investments this round. Mumbai and Gurugram trailed behind with much smaller slices.
The sector also saw two IPOs (Turtlemint and Kissht) after recording no IPOs in the year-ago period (H1 2025), though acquisitions stayed pretty quiet with just seven deals closing.