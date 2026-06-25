India's fiscal 2027 growth could top 7% with $70 oil

Deficit narrowed from 6.5% to 4.4%

Since India imports more than 80% of its oil, price swings really matter.

Falling crude prices have made things easier for both companies and consumers, shrinking inflation worries and narrowing the fiscal deficit from 6.5% to 4.4% through the government's fiscal consolidation efforts.

That gives the government more room to invest in infrastructure, even as food inflation and El Nino risks linger; public investment is still keeping India's economy moving forward.