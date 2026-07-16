India's food processing sector could reach $600B by 2030
India's food processing industry is gearing up for a big leap, with projections showing it could hit $600 billion by 2030.
Right now, only about 12% to 13% of India's food gets processed, so there's plenty of space for new ideas and value-added products.
The shift is all about moving from just supply to actually focusing on what consumers want.
Urban demand drives health food surge
Urban lifestyles, higher incomes, and a craving for premium and healthier foods are fueling this surge, especially since health-focused foods are growing nearly twice as fast as the rest of the market (15% to 20% per year).
States like Andhra Pradesh are jumping in too, with plans to attract huge investments and create jobs.
Plus, the government wants to put Indian processed foods on the global map with a Bharat brand and smart tech like AI-powered logistics.