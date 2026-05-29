India's foreign exchange reserves drop $7.51bn to $681.38bn May 22
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $7.51 billion, landing at $681.38 billion for the week ending May 22, 2026.
This follows an even bigger fall the week before, with foreign currency assets and gold holdings the main contributors.
RBI watches as assets slide $4.53bn
Foreign currency assets and gold reserves, which slid by $4.53 billion.
Even smaller parts like India's International Monetary Fund holdings saw slight dips.
The Reserve Bank of India is keeping a close eye on things and steps in when needed to keep the rupee steady, trying to make sure things don't get too bumpy for everyone watching the markets right now.