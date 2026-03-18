India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $11.68 billion Business Mar 18, 2026

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $11.68 billion in the week ended March 6, 2026, now sitting at $716.81 billion, the biggest weekly drop in over a year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in, selling US dollars to help steady the rupee as global tensions like the Iran conflict and rising oil prices put pressure on our currency.