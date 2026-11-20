India's foreign exchange reserves fall $14.2B to $705.34B this week
India's foreign exchange reserves fell sharply by $14.2 billion in just one week, landing at $705.34 billion as of November 13, 2026.
This comes right after hitting a recent high, and the Reserve Bank of India says the main reasons are falling foreign currency assets and gold reserves.
India's foreign currency assets fell $7.89B
Foreign currency assets dropped by $7.89 billion, while gold reserves slipped by another $6.18 billion, both major hits to the overall total.
On top of that, India's Special Drawing Rights with the IMF went down by $92 million, and its reserve position with the IMF shrank by $32 million.
All these changes reflect how global currency shifts can quickly impact India's financial cushion.