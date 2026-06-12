India's foreign exchange reserves fall $711 million to $681.6 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves slipped by $711 million to $681.6 billion as of June 5, 2026, according to the RBI.
This comes right after a week when reserves had actually grown by nearly $1 billion.
The main reason for the drop? Some key parts of the reserves took a hit.
India's foreign currency down gold up
The biggest chunk, foreign currency assets, fell sharply by $2.7 billion, landing at $543.4 billion.
Meanwhile, gold reserves actually went up by almost $2 billion and now stand at $114.6 billion.
Other pieces like Special Drawing Rights saw only minor changes, and India's position with the IMF was at about $4.8 billion.