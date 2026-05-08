India's foreign exchange reserves fall $7.79 billion to $690.7 billion Business May 08, 2026

India's foreign exchange reserves just saw a sharp drop of $7.79 billion, now standing at $690.7 billion as of May 1, 2026.

This is the second week in a row they've fallen, after hitting a record high in February.

The main reason? Lower foreign currency assets and a sharp drop in gold reserves.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have shaken up the rupee and pushed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell dollars to keep things steady.