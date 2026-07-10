India's foreign exchange reserves rebound $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just made a solid comeback, rising by $7.26 billion to reach $674.19 billion for the week ending July 3, 2026.
This follows a dip last week and comes after months of ups and downs sparked by global tensions and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) efforts to keep the rupee steady.
Foreign currency assets up $4.51 billion
Most of this boost came from higher foreign currency assets, up by $4.51 billion, thanks to changes in major currencies like the euro and yen.
Gold reserves also got a lift, adding $2.669 billion, while smaller gains came from Special Drawing Rights and India's position with the International Monetary Fund.
The RBI says it's keeping an eye on things to make sure markets stay stable, but isn't aiming for any specific exchange rate.