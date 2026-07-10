India's foreign exchange reserves rebound $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion

Foreign currency assets up $4.51 billion

Most of this boost came from higher foreign currency assets, up by $4.51 billion, thanks to changes in major currencies like the euro and yen.

Gold reserves also got a lift, adding $2.669 billion, while smaller gains came from Special Drawing Rights and India's position with the International Monetary Fund.

The RBI says it's keeping an eye on things to make sure markets stay stable, but isn't aiming for any specific exchange rate.