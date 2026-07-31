India's foreign exchange reserves rise $6.1 billion to $682.35 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves shot up by $6.1 billion in just one week, hitting $682.35 billion as of July 24, 2026 (thanks, Reserve Bank of India!).
That's a much bigger jump than last week's modest rise and comes after reserves dipped earlier this year when global tensions and Reserve Bank of India moves shook things up.
Foreign-currency assets up $4.8B, gold $1.3B
Most of the growth came from a $4.8 billion increase in foreign currency assets (think US dollars, euros, yen, and pounds), now totaling $555.92 billion.
Gold reserves also climbed by $1.3 billion to reach $103.05 billion.
All in all, it looks like India's foreign exchange stash is bouncing back strong after some rough patches earlier this year.