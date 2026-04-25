India's foreign exchange reserves rise to $703.3 billion, RBI says
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves climbed by $2.36 billion this week, reaching $703.3 billion as of April 17, 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
This continues a recent upward trend, though reserves are still below February's all-time high of $728.5 billion before tensions in West Asia shook things up.
Foreign currency assets up $1.48 billion
Most of the increase came from higher foreign currency assets (up $1.48 billion), which include not just dollars but also euros, pounds, and yen.
Gold reserves also rose by $790 million.
Meanwhile, the RBI stepped in to steady the rupee during global uncertainty and saw small gains in its IMF accounts too.