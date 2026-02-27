India's forex reserves drop by $2.1 billion: Here's why

Most of the decline came from a $1 billion fall in foreign currency assets (think euros, pounds, yen) and nearly another billion lost from gold reserves. Smaller dips in Special Drawing Rights and India's IMF reserve position also played a part.

Why do forex reserves matter?

India has a large forex stash—a big leap from about $29.3 billion.

These reserves help keep the rupee steady, make imports possible, and show economic strength.

It's one of those numbers that quietly keeps things running smoothly behind the scenes.