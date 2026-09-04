India's forex reserves hit record $740.8 billion, up $11.47B
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves have jumped to a record $740.8 billion as of August 28, 2026.
That's an increase of $11.47 billion in just one week, following another big rise the week before.
This steady climb shows India's financial position is getting stronger, even with global market ups and downs.
RBI intervenes, avoids targeting specific rates
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping a close eye on currency markets and steps in when needed to keep things stable, though it doesn't aim for any fixed exchange rate.
The RBI keeps a close watch on developments in the foreign exchange market and steps in whenever required to maintain orderly market conditions, while refraining from targeting any specific exchange rate.