India's forex reserves slide to $690.7bn from $728.5bn in February

India's foreign currency assets, gold fall

Most of the decline came from foreign currency assets (down $2.8 billion) and gold reserves (down $5 billion).

On a brighter note, Special Drawing Rights and India's position with the IMF saw small increases.

The RBI uses these reserves to keep the rupee steady: money comes in mostly from IT exports, petroleum sales, and remittances, while big outflows go toward buying oil, gold, and paying off debts.