India's fuel consumption rises 3.9% to 19.26 million metric tons
Business
India's fuel consumption saw a solid 3.9% boost in September 2026, reaching 19.26 million metric tons.
Compared with last year, that's a 3.4% jump.
India diesel sales climb 5.4% YoY
While diesel sales climbed 5.4% year over year, gasoline sales were up nearly 8% from last September but dipped compared to August.
LPG use rose from August but dropped from last year, and bitumen spiked sharply month on month.
On top of that, India just cut windfall taxes on diesel and aviation fuel exports starting in October.