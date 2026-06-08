India's FY26 Q4 current account surplus drops to $7.1 billion

India FDI $4.2B, $12B portfolio outflows

Foreign direct investment picked up sharply this quarter at $4.2 billion (up from just $400 million last year), and NRI deposits grew to $3.3 billion.

India's foreign exchange reserves also increased by $7.2 billion, but portfolio investors pulled out more money than before ($12 billion net outflow), showing that while some investments are growing, others are facing challenges right now.