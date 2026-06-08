India's FY26 Q4 current account surplus drops to $7.1 billion
Business
India's current account surplus dropped to $7.1 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, about half of last year's $13.7 billion.
The dip happened as imports surged, widening the trade deficit, but strong exports in services (like technology and business) and higher remittances from Indians abroad helped soften the blow.
India FDI $4.2B, $12B portfolio outflows
Foreign direct investment picked up sharply this quarter at $4.2 billion (up from just $400 million last year), and NRI deposits grew to $3.3 billion.
India's foreign exchange reserves also increased by $7.2 billion, but portfolio investors pulled out more money than before ($12 billion net outflow), showing that while some investments are growing, others are facing challenges right now.