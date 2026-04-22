India's FY26 textile exports hit ₹3.16 trillion, garments lead
Business
India's textile exports climbed 2.1% in FY26, hitting ₹3.16 trillion.
Most of this boost came from ready-made garments, which grew by 2.9% to ₹1.39 trillion, while traditional cotton yarn and fabrics barely moved, up just 0.4%.
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EFTA deal expands Indian textile access
A fresh trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association kicked off last October, helping open more doors for Indian textiles abroad.
Plus, ongoing talks with the UK and the E.U. could make it even easier for Indian brands to go global soon.