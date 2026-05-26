India's GCC ecosystem nears $100B, 2.36 million employed, 15-30% tech outsourced
India's global capability centers (GCCs) are booming, and IT service providers play a big role: about 15% to 30% of their tech teams are outsourced.
With over 2,100 GCCs across the country and 2.36 million people employed, this ecosystem is now worth close to $100 billion and keeps growing fast.
Accenture, Infosys, Wipro set up GCCs
IT giants such as Accenture, Infosys, and Wipro are setting up their own GCC units to keep up with demand.
The more established centers prefer to keep most of their talent in-house for core tech work but outsource tasks like platform management and cybersecurity.
Mega GCCs with huge teams limit outsourcing even further.
GCCs adopt AI and hybrid models
Experts say that by fiscal 2027, GCCs will be more focused on AI-driven operations and productivity.
Smaller centers are already using hybrid models for flexibility: partnerships between GCCs and IT firms are expected to get smarter and more specialized as AI takes center stage.