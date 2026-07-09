India's GCCs employ nearly 2 million earning over $64 billion
Business
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have grown from basic support roles to major players, now employing nearly two million people and bringing in over $64 billion.
At the CII GCC Business Summit 2026, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran highlighted how talent has fueled this growth, and why it matters for India's economy.
V. Anantha Nageswaran urges AI adoption
Nageswaran warned that centers doing routine work could be automated away, so he encouraged a shift toward more creative and high-value projects.
He also pointed out challenges like rising costs and skill gaps, suggesting that teaming up with schools and the government can help bridge those divides.
His advice: use AI to boost human skills and look beyond big cities for future growth.