India's GCCs now lead global projects, R&D and product development
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) aren't just support offices anymore: they're now leading global projects, R&D, and product development.
With more than 2,100 centers employing 2.36 million people and bringing in nearly $100 billion this year, these hubs are a big deal in the tech world.
India's GCCs need to keep evolving
India's strong digital infrastructure and massive pool of 27 million developers (yes, on GitHub) give it an edge.
But there are growing pains: salaries for tech talent are soaring (up to 50% annually in places like Bengaluru) and companies are scrambling to fill AI skill gaps.
To keep pace and manage risks, firms like Kimberly-Clark are spreading out to other countries too.
The message? India's GCCs need to keep evolving if they want to stay on top globally.